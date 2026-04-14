Shaler installs state-of-the-art AEDs in all 10 township parks

SHALER, Pa. — Shaler Township parks are now more prepared for life-threatening emergencies after the installation of some life-saving devices.

The parks department recently partnered with Shaler Hampton EMS to install AEDs at all 10 of the township’s parks.

These state-of-the-art AEDs will automatically alert Allegheny County 911 when activated and tracking technology will help first responders find the specific location of the device used.

“This is all about saving lives. And everybody can be a first responder in this situation, not just our normal public safety agencies,” Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said.

Officials say each AED is housed in a clearly marked, alarmed cabinet and will have step-by-step instructions on the device. The cabinets will also soon have Narcan and Stop the Bleed kits.

The public is still encouraged to consider learning CPR and how to use an AED. Shaler officials will hold training classes for free later in the spring and in early summer.

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