Shaler Police warn residents to keep their cars locked after vehicle break-ins

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Shaler are warning neighbors to keep their cars locked after they say two teenagers stole belongings out of unlocked vehicles.

Two 18-year-olds, Jacob Klugh and Samuel Ruano, were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing items from eight unlocked cars along Rosebriar Drive in Shaler Township.

The incident was reported by a neighbor whose security camera alerted him to the activity. Police arrived and said they found Klugh and Ruano crouched behind a pickup truck.

Marina Tettis, a neighbor, expressed relief that the arrests were made. “Very grateful the arrests were made and they caught the individuals but we are going to be very cautious in the future and make sure we do our due diligence and lock everything up,” Tettis said.

Another neighbor commented on the unexpected nature of the theft, stating, “Really surprised. Nothing ever happens here.”

According to the criminal complaint, both Klugh and Ruano face charges of theft and trespassing. Shaler Township Police Chief confirmed that individuals do not have the right to enter someone else’s property without consent, regardless of whether it is locked or unlocked.

Police said they were able to recover some of the stolen items from the teens, totaling $460.

Both suspects were taken to Allegheny County Jail following their arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group