Shaler school district to implement weapons detection system at Titan Stadium

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Area School District is implementing enhanced security measures at Titan Stadium.

The district will introduce the OpenGate Weapons Detection System at the stadium entrances this Friday night during the game against the South Fayette Lions.

“The safety of our student athletes, band, cheerleaders, and fans remains our highest priority,” a release from the district reads.

Titan Stadium entrances

Fans attending the event must enter through the Shopping Center side entrance (South) of Titan Stadium, while the Library side entrance (North) will be restricted to event participants only, including football players, band members, cheerleaders, coaches and staff.

Bags and book bags are prohibited inside Titan Stadium, although small purses will be allowed but subject to screening.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for screening and entry, and a no-reentry policy will be enforced.

