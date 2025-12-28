Shaler Township police ask residents to check their cameras after person spotted in yard

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Township police are asking residents to check their cameras to help with an investigation.

Police say that, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Holly Ridge neighborhood off Spencer Lane Ext for a suspicious person call.

A person wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves could be seen on a camera in a rear yard and driveway.

You can watch the video police shared above.

Officers checked the area but couldn’t find the person. Police say the property was not damaged.

Anyone who sees something similar on their cameras is asked to call 911.

