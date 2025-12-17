Shapiro administration completes initial upgrades at Point State Park ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Shapiro Administration completed the first phase of a $3.4 million upgrade project to Point State Park, finishing months ahead of the original schedule as the park prepares for significant events in 2026.

These upgrades include vital repairs to walkways and utilities, lighting improvements to the iconic fountain and refreshed landscaping. The project was completed to ensure that the park is ready for the upcoming NFL Draft and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Cindy Secretary Adams Dunn of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), expressed excitement about the timely completion of the upgrades. “We are excited to announce that the first round of upgrades to Point State Park have been completed well ahead of schedule,” Dunn stated, emphasizing that the fast-tracked project strategically prepares for major events in the coming year.

Secretary Rick Siger of the Department of Community and Economic Development, noted, “We are thrilled to see these Phase one improvements to Point State Park be completed well ahead of schedule in preparation to host the 2026 NFL Draft.” His statement underscored the administration’s commitment to revitalizing Pittsburgh’s downtown area.

Mayor Ed Gainey highlighted the park’s significance by saying, “Point State Park is an anchor of our city’s identity and a place that enriches daily life for residents and visitors alike.” He noted that the venue will play a pivotal role in the national celebrations taking place in 2026.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato showed her enthusiasm for the completion of the initial phase, saying, “I’m thrilled that this phase of construction is already complete so our iconic fountain can be back up and running for all the exciting events happening at the point next year.”

The revitalization effort is part of Gov. Shapiro’s broader 10-year plan for Downtown Pittsburgh, which is set to include an additional $25 million for Phase 2 improvements to Point State Park. These plans aim to enhance the park’s landmark fountain and introduce new recreational activities on the cityside lawn.

Since the plan’s inception, nearly $600 million in investments have been attracted for downtown improvements, which are projected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs in the coming years. This significant influx of investment includes public funds from the Commonwealth and local governments as well as private capital contributions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group