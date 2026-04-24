Shapiro joins corporate titans to pitch site selectors on Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Top business executives, government and development officials pitched a group of site selectors on Pittsburgh on Thursday morning, extolling Pittsburgh as an affordable and innovative hotbed of talent where leaders work together to improve the community.

“That’s not rhetoric. That’s our reality,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro at a meeting held at PPG’s headquarters downtown 40 floors above the NFL Draft locations of Point State Park and across the river at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh brought out the heavy hitters Thursday morning for a pitch to site selectors about the benefits of bringing new companies and investment into the region. The real estate professionals who advise clients on relocation and big investments met with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and top executives from PPG, Highmark Health, PNC and others including Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Secretary of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group