Shapiro unveils data center standards amid billions in projects planned across Pennsylvania

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday unveiled requirements for data center developers to access state-based tax incentives and faster permitting, including ensuring the cost of energy isn’t passed on to consumers and guidelines for environmental protection and community benefits.

Shapiro announced the Governor’s Responsible Infrastructure Development (GRID) Standards during February’s budget address amid a rise in the number of data and AI center and related energy projects across Pennsylvania. That includes, in western Pennsylvania, billions of dollars’ worth at the former Homer City coal-fired power plant and the former Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in Shippingport as well as several other potential projects across the region.

While the economic benefits of the data center buildout in Pennsylvania have been touted, opposition has risen in the community and among environmental groups who are concerned about noise, emissions from power plants built to support the centers and affordability.

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