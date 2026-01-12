Sharon Regional Health System, Independence Health System form partnership for cardiovascular care

Sharon Regional Health System announced a strategic partnership with Independence Health System, designed to expand access to heart and cardiovascular care for patients in the Shenango Valley and surrounding communities.

This collaboration merges Sharon Regional’s commitment to community health with Independence Health System’s expertise in cardiovascular medicine, officials say.

Together, they aim to enhance clinical capabilities, provide expanded specialty services and streamline access to leading cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons.

“Strengthening heart and vascular care close to home is a top priority for our organization,” Sharon Regional Health System Interim CEO Todd Tamalunus said. “Partnering with Independence Health System allows us to accelerate that mission by bringing additional clinical depth, new technologies, and access to leading cardiac care providers to our facility – removing the barrier of having to travel out of the community for care.”

The partnership will include several key initiatives such as expanding cardiology and cardiovascular surgery services at Sharon Regional Health System, increasing access to advanced diagnostic testing and interventional procedures, enhancing patient care coordination and introducing new clinical programs and expertise.

These improvements aim to support patients with complex heart and vascular conditions.

“We are proud to work with Sharon Regional Health System in expanding high-quality cardiovascular care for patients in western Pennsylvania,” Cardiovascular Service Line Medical Director Dr. Richard Begg said. “Together, we will ensure that more individuals can receive advanced heart care close to home, supported by the combined expertise of our clinical teams.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group