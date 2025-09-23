‘She was fearless:’ Teen girl dies in hospital after trail riding accident

PITTSBURGH — 14-year-old Braelynn Woolheater died after a tragic trail riding accident.

She was in UPMC Children’s Hospital for a week but her injuries were just too severe.

Family and friends of Braelynn said she was fearless and had a heart of gold. Now her heart will go on to save others.

“Someone out there is going to get the sweetest heart in the entire world, and everything else that she has to offer. Knowing that pieces of her are going to live on is what gives us comfort,” said Trisha Daniel. She was a part of Braelynn’s barn family.

She was remembered with a hero walk at UPMC Children’s Hospital because she was an organ donor.

“We prayed for a week for our miracle, and Braelynn is giving everyone their miracle,” said Daniel.

Braelynn was an avid barrel racer. Her talents were far beyond her age, according to family and friends.

Rachel Andres lived with Braelynn over the summer and said, “She just blew everyone out of the water. She was a natural, and she loved it.”

Daniels added, “She was what everyone wanted to be with horses.”

She was a student at Elizabeth Forward but spent most of her days at the barn.

“She had no fear. She would get on any horse in the barn, said Andres. “Most of the time, she was riding everyone else’s horse. She would ride 4 or 5 in one day. ”

Alyssa Morrow, Braelynn’s family member, said, “She was wise beyond her years. You would never guess that she was a 14-year-old girl.”

A GoFundMe will help Braelynn’s family cover her medical expenses from her stay at Children’s Hospital. Although she is gone, her family says her legacy as a rider will live on.

“We will be having a celebration of life for her there with her barn family, in the place that she called home,” said Daniel.

Any remaining expenses from the GoFundMe will be used to create a foundation in Braelynn’s honor.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group