NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An 18-year-old girl preparing to graduate high school was instead shot to death on Tuesday night.

Nevaeh Howard died at UPMC Presby after being shot in North Braddock.

Now, her family is left to grieve the life she should have lived.

Only on 11 News at 6, her godmother speaks out as police search for her killer.

