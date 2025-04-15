Sheetz MTO wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ title

The results are in -- Sheetz MTO has earned the title of the “Coolest Thing Made in PA.”

The convenience store defeated Crayola Crayons in the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s 2025 competition final round.

‘From our public bracket unveiling in March to reveling in the close matchups over these last several weeks and seeing the voters weigh in, this year’s contest wasn’t only fun but again showcased Pennsylvania’s excellence in manufacturing, consumer engagement, and brand loyalty,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. “We love hosting this annual contest to remind people how many incredible products are made here and beloved across the Commonwealth, the nation, and worldwide. Congratulations to Sheetz on their well-deserved victory!”

The company said this year’s contest, which featured 64 teams across the state, generated more than 65,000 votes through several social media pages.

“We are honored and so grateful to be named the ‘Coolest Thing in Pennsylvania,’” said Sheetz EVP of Marketing and Supply Chain Ryan Sheetz. “Our MTOs have been fueling Sheetz Runs for almost 40 years across the Commonwealth bringing value, customization, and variety to Sheetz Freakz everywhere – 24/7/365!”

Sixty-four incredible PA made products, twenty-four days and over 65,000 votes have led us to this moment.



The Coolest Thing Made in PA is... The @Sheetz MTO! Congratulations!!! 🏆 #CoolestThingPA pic.twitter.com/5oeOv1sTSZ — Pennsylvania Chamber (@PAChamber) April 11, 2025

