Sheetz offering free meals, car washes on Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz is offering free meals and car washes on Veterans Day.

On Monday, all active-duty military members and veterans can get a free half-sized turkey sub with a regular fountain drink at any Sheetz location.

They can also get a free car wash.

Military ID or proof of service will be requested.

Anyone not involved in the military is encouraged to donate their loyalty points to the United Service Organizations. Sheetz said 200 loyalty points are the equivalent of $1.

Donations can be made using the Sheetz app.

