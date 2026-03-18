Charges filed in alleged Aliquippa dog fighting ring; nearly 2 dozen dogs remain at shelter

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police have filed charges in connection with an alleged dog fighting ring in Aliquippa.

Channel 11 told you about multiple dogs found chained outside a home during a winter storm back in January. Investigators later claimed they found signs of dog fighting at that home.

On Tuesday, Aliquippa police filed nearly 200 animal cruelty and related charges against Ronald Dean Kidder, 48, and Terry Rahman Decarlos, 48.

According to police paperwork, officers were called to the 100 block of Penn Street on Jan. 25 for reports of multiple dogs left out in freezing temperatures.

Responding officers looked in the backyard and found 11 dogs in heavy chains and showing signs of hypothermia, records say.

A search of the property later that day reportedly resulted in 23 dogs being seized from the property and placed in the Beaver County Humane Society’s care.

Police say they found a pit made of plywood inside the home, with what appeared to be blood stains in the area.

Also, police claim they found evidence that the dogs were being prepared and maintained for fighting, including medications and a treadmill.

An evaluation by a BCHS doctor showed the dogs had traumatic injuries in various stages of healing, records say.

As of Tuesday, the dogs had been in BCHS care for 51 days, costing the shelter more than $50,000, officials say.

“(Everyone at BCHS) is relieved that we’ve finally reached the point where we can file charges and hold the offenders accountable,” Humane Society Police Officer Wendi Stafford said. “Dog fighting is unbelievably cruel, and these dogs have suffered so much. Even after experiencing profound trauma, many of them are gentle and affectionate with our staff and volunteers.”

The dogs do not legally belong to BCHS and can’t be made available for adoption until the defendants in the case sign over the dogs. BCHS reaffirmed its commitment to care for the dogs until that happens.

“(BCHS is) always prepared to handle any sudden influx of animals who need our help, but that doesn’t mean we have unlimited access to money or other resources long-term without significant support,” shelter manager Cailin Rankin Smith said.

BCHS is seeking foster families to help care for the dogs in their recovery, even temporarily. Volunteers can also help by walking or playing with the dogs, cleaning kennels and doing other tasks at the shelter.

Click here to learn more about fostering an animal from BCHS.

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