Nearly 2 dozen dogs found tied outside house in Aliquippa during winter storm

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Nearly two dozen dogs were chained and left outside during the winter storm.

The 23 dogs were found outside a home in Aliquippa on Sunday.

Police said they suspect the animals were used for illegal dog fighting.

Those animals are now recovering at the Beaver County Humane Society.

The Humane Society said some of the dogs required emergency surgery, while others face a long recovery. It’s a huge weight on a shelter that’s already crowded.

“This is a lot of animals that we’ve just taken on and it’s definitely impacting the team with our time as being a main resource,” Shelter Manager Cailin Smith-Rankin said.

At a minimum, the dogs will spend two weeks at the humane society.

The shelter is asking families to consider fostering other dogs or to donate their time, pet supplies or money.

Click here to donate to the Beaver County Humane Society.

