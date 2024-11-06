Sheriff’s deputies called to Carrick polling location after reports of men blocking entrance

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a polling place in Carrick after receiving reports of men blocking the entrance.

According to a court order issued in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, three men were blocking the entrance to the Quentin Roosevelt School.

The department received the report at 6:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The court order called for detectives to take the three men into custody and bring them before the elections court. One of those men was identified as Blaise “Boykon.” The other two men’s names were not provided in the court order.

Police say the men were gone when they arrived.

Deputies stayed on the scene until the polls closed to prevent further interference.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group