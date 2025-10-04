Person shot inside East Carson Street business taken to hospital in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A shooting inside a Pittsburgh business is under investigation.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirmed police were called to the 1200 block of East Carson Street for a shooting inside a business on Sunday afternoon.

That spokesperson says one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The suspect is in custody.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw crime scene tape surrounding Bonez Barber Shop and investigators speaking with employees.

The spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened inside the barber shop. Cameras from within the business are being used as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

