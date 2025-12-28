Woman found dead on Pittsburgh’s north side; police investigating it as ‘suspicious in nature’

PITTSBURGH — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Pittsburgh neighborhood early Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police, fire and EMS were called to the 100 block of Watson Boulevard in Perry North around 2 a.m. for reports of an unconscious woman.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Medics pronounced her deceased on scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Michelle Sturdivant, 44. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The public safety spokesperson says the “incident is suspicious in nature” and is being investigated by Violent Crime Unit detectives.

No one has been arrested at this time.

