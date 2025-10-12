Shooting in White Oak under investigation; person taken to hospital

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A shooting is under investigation in White Oak.

An Allegheny County police spokesperson confirms the department is investigating a shooting that occurred today along Jacks Run Road.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Jacks Run Road at 2:18 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, dispatchers say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw medics and police near an area sectioend off by crime scene tape.

We are actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

