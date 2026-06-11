Shooting in Wilkinsburg leaves 2 women injured; more shots fired near police while investigating

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A shooting in Allegheny County late Wednesday night left two women injured, and while police officers were investigating, more shots were fired near them, prompting a chase.

Right before 11 p.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings on the ground.

Police said two women who were shot drove away from the area to the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Nadine Rod in Penn Hills, where they were picked up by medics and taken to a hospital. One of the women was shot in the leg and grazed on the wrist, and the second woman was grazed on the leg. Both are in stable condition.

While officers were investigating at the original scene on Laketon Road, two vehicles sped by them. A passenger in one of the vehicles then began shooting at the other vehicle.

Officers then began to pursue the vehicle from which the shots were fired, but lost sight of it.

The victims from the vehicle that was shot at, a man and a juvenile boy, stopped at the intersection of Robinson Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, where they called police. Neither of them was injured.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. Allegheny County detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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