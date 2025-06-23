Shooting with multiple scenes under investigation in Pittsburgh, sources say

PITTSBURGH — A shooting investigation with multiple scenes is underway in Pittsburgh, Channel 11 sources confirm.

One scene is on Middletown Road in Crafton Heights and the other on Steuben Street in the West End.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group