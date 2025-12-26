Shoppers begin making holiday gift returns, many frustrated with return, restocking fees

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers rushed to begin making holiday gift returns on Friday.

This year, the National Retail Federation says nearly three-quarters of all retailers now charge some sort of return or restocking fee.

“I think that’s mean and they’re already making enough money and they should probably not pass that onto the extra cost onto buyers who are just trying to buy something for their family for Christmas and the holidays,” said shopper Breanne Makatche.

Some of those retailers include Marshalls and TJ Maxx, charging $11.99, Macy’s $9.99 and JCPenney $8.00.

“I don’t think it’s fair. It’s places like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, places like that, is why you go there in the first place is because they offer better prices,” said shopper Karen McLaughlin.

Some shoppers say they already noticed the increase.

“Actually target did charge me more. It’s funny you should say that because I said why and they said to restock it, reshelve it. So I wasn’t happy,” said shopper Robin House.

And that is if you can get your return back in time. Amazon and Walmart returns are due January 31st, Target January 24 and Best Buy by January 15th.

But some shoppers in Robinson Township say they’re getting their returns back well before they are due.

“I want my refund back before it’s too late!” said House.

The full report from the National Retail Federation can be found here.

