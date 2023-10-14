Shoppers start adjusting to Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban

PITTSBURGH — Jonny Marucci experienced a first when he went to a Pittsburgh grocery store Sunday morning.

“For a guy like me who’s a new worlder to shopping — I mean I’ve never been in a Target — I have only been to the mall twice in my life, those places scare me,” Marucci said.

Marucci’s wife, who normally does the grocery shopping, is out of town. So he went and was surprised, and a little confused upon learning about Pittsburgh’s new plastic bag ban.

“I paid 10 cents for the brown bag, which I didn’t mind doing. But didn’t buy the new Kuhns bag because I’m pretty sure my wife already has them,” Marucci said. “We’re back to paper bags again, we had that 30 to 40 years ago I guess.”

The citywide ban is an effort to cut down on plastic waste. Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags or pay a 10-cent fee for each paper bag.

People on assistance programs, such as SNAP or WIC don’t have to pay the 10 cents fee.

Now that the plastic bag ban is here, a good habit to start is keeping reusable bags in your car, that way you show up prepared and save yourself a dime.

One man Channel 11 spoke to said because of his first-hand experience with trash, he supports the change.

“I drive a trash truck for the city of Pittsburgh so I get to see how people keep their trash,” said Steve Allen.“It’s important that we be good stewards of our environment, that’s the bottom line of it all.”

Allen didn’t mind buying reusable bags.

“I‘ll have some in my car, I’ll have some in my work sack, you know so I’ll always have a reusable with me,” Allen said.

Marucci didn’t mind either, after learning that the bags didn’t have to align with the store he shops at.

“Ooh, I’ll bring a duffle bag next time,” Marucci said.

