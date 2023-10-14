Pittsburgh plastic bag ban goes into effect Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban goes into effect Saturday, Oct. 14.

It was originally scheduled for April but was pushed back to give retailers extra time to get ready.

City officials say the change is about preserving the environment.

“We’re letting our customers know that tonight will be the last night they get the blue bag,” Cindi Donaldson said. She’s the manager of a Kuhn’s Markets location in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

The plastic bags will be replaced with brown paper bags. They aren’t free. Shoppers will have to pay 10 cents apiece for them. They are also encouraged to use their own reusable bags.

Donaldson says her store has a unique problem.

“The bad thing for our store is a lot of the customers walk. So, it’s like, their grocery shopping is now going to be limited to maybe one bag in both arms. Or, if they’re really hefty, two bags.”

Retailers will have the ability to empty any leftover bag stock until the end of the year.

There are two Kuhn’s locations in Pittsburgh. Donaldson says they are both making the switch Saturday and will send any unused bags to stores outside the city.

“If they go someplace else because of the plastic bags, that’s kind of hard. I would hate to lose business. Let’s put it that way,” Donaldson said.

The paper bag fee does not apply to WIC or SNAP recipients.

You can find out more about the ban here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group