Shoppers sweep shovels, salt from local hardware stores

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — People all over the region are gearing up for the weekend winter blast.

It’s been a boon for business at Rollier’s Hardware in Mt. Lebanon.

“It’s been quite busy,” owner Brett Satterfield said, adding the big item has been salt. “You want to make sure that it’s safe for you to walk outside. You always want to have some in stock.”

Shoppers also stocked up on shovels, brushes and more.

“It’s nice to get the news like on Channel 11. We know it’s coming. Good to be prepared,” shopper Joe Smith said.

The crowds were also filing in at grocery stores.

“Some bread, some pasta, some things that and last us for a couple of days,” Summer Dean said. “If we get stuck in the house, I have two teenagers. Got to make sure there is enough.”

Important to note, there are different types of rock salt and ice melter products. Brett advises people to read the label and ask questions to find the right one for them.

