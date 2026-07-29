Shore Thing honored with international award

PITTSBURGH — Riverlife’s Shore Thing, a free-to-enjoy floating platform anchored off Allegheny Landing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, has been recognized as one of the best new developments in the Western Hemisphere.

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) selected Shore Thing as one of nine winners of the 2026 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence, a prestigious international honor for outstanding new development projects.

The award acknowledges projects across North, South and Central America that demonstrate leadership and a high standard of excellence.

“We are truly honored to see Shore Thing selected for this award,” Riverlife President and CEO Matthew Galluzzo said. “A tremendous amount of care and planning went into designing, creating and launching Shore Thing and our team is thrilled to be among this impressive group of winners. Our thanks go to the Urban Land Institute and the awards jury for this incredible honor.”

Shore Thing first welcomed visitors in 2025. The public space quickly became popular, hosting more than 50,000 people onboard in its initial season.

The ULI began its Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize exemplary new development efforts. For the 2026 awards, 16 finalists were chosen from 93 applicants based on criteria such as architecture, design, planning, construction, amenities, economics, management, environmental sustainability, stewardship and resiliency.

Earlier this year, Shore Thing hosted two members of ULI’s 15-member jury, which includes experts in development, planning, design and finance. During their visit, Riverlife staff showcased onboard public art from Pittsburgh artists Janel Young and La Vispera. They also highlighted a partnership with Braddock’s BG Brewing, design elements that keep Shore Thing’s ten small barges pinned together and the 20 bifacial solar panels on the roof of its onboard shipping container, which are part of a custom off-grid power system designed by ZeroFossil.

At 4,800 square feet, Shore Thing has the smallest footprint among this year’s selections. Other winners included an 11.8-mile transit extension in Toronto, a former shopping mall adapted into a college campus in Austin and the creation of the Presidio Tunnel Tops parkland in San Francisco.

Past recipients of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence have included Little Island in New York City, the St. Pete Pier in Florida and redevelopment of Indianapolis’ Bottleworks District.

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