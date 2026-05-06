Short-term traffic stoppages planned for Route 51 in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — PennDOT is implementing short-term traffic stoppages on southbound Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.

These stoppages are scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights, May 7 and 8. The work, part of a $19.85 million roadway project, will occur between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Flaggers will control vehicle flow at various intersections on southbound Route 51 between Mall Drive and East Bruceton Road. This extensive roadway project includes milling and resurfacing, concrete replacement and general bridge preservation work.

The project specifically includes bridge preservation work on three structures: two located over Lewis Run and one over Lebanon Church Road. Further enhancements encompass drainage work, guide rail improvements, ADA curb ramp updates and PRT bus stop improvements. The scope also covers signing and pavement marking installation, along with other miscellaneous construction activities.

An adaptive traffic signal project is also integrated into the overall plan. This will provide upgrades to 24 intersections, including full signal replacement at nine intersections. These signal improvements will span from Peters Creek Road in Jefferson Hills Borough to Stewart Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh.

During the project, single-lane restrictions, up to one mile long, will be in effect in each direction. These restrictions will limit left-turn movements, with the exception of those at signalized intersections. Detours will be posted for these limited left-turn movements.

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