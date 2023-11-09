Showers in the morning; Breezy with temps falling through the day

PITTSBURGH — Watch for some wet roads as you get going on Thursday. The rain won’t last long, but the wind will stay up much of the day. Temperatures will fall from the 60s early in the morning to the mid-50s by lunch and stay cool through the afternoon. Winds will gust to 20 mph most of the day.

Another system will slide by to our south Friday. Rain showers will be possible south of I-70 through midafternoon.

Radar Radar for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

It will be a much colder weekend with highs mainly in the 40s.

