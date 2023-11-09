Local

Showers in the morning; Breezy with temps falling through the day

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Fall Rain Rain and wind could put a damper on any outdoor Thanksgiving activities

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Watch for some wet roads as you get going on Thursday. The rain won’t last long, but the wind will stay up much of the day. Temperatures will fall from the 60s early in the morning to the mid-50s by lunch and stay cool through the afternoon. Winds will gust to 20 mph most of the day.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR →

Another system will slide by to our south Friday. Rain showers will be possible south of I-70 through midafternoon.

Radar Radar for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

It will be a much colder weekend with highs mainly in the 40s.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man stabbed during fight inside Wilkins Township Shop ‘n Save
  • 11 Investigates finds majority of receipts contain potentially dangerous chemicals
  • Mom of boy killed in West Pike Township crash speaks out against charges for teen responsible
  • VIDEO: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh to check out technology hub
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read