Showers possible this afternoon; Temps stay comfortable the next few days

PITTSBURGH — A trough will move across the region today, sparking additional showers by this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but watch for some off-and-on showers after 10 a.m.

Drier air moves in this evening, which will help to dry us out tonight and for mid-week. Temperatures will stay comfortable over the next few days before a warm-up by Thursday.

Another cold front dropping out of Canada could bring us showers late Thursday night but no severe weather is expected.

Cooler air will follow for the start of the weekend, but heat will likely return as we head into early next week. Summer isn’t over just yet!

