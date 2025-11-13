Sidewalk construction for new PRTX bus station in Oakland to close lane of Forbes Avenue for 3 weeks

PITTSBURGH — Sidewalk construction for a new PRTX bus station on Forbes Avenue in Oakland will begin on Monday, requiring a lane closure during work hours.

Crews will work between Schenley Drive and Schenley Drive Extension from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for approximately three weeks, weather permitting. During this time, the right southbound curb lane will be closed, and traffic will shift to the center lane.

Buses will continue to operate and serve stops on Forbes Avenue during the construction period. The work zone will be fenced off, but the sidewalk behind the work area, bike lane, crosswalks and side streets will remain open.

Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic flow, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the area.

This construction is part of the second phase of the University Line project, which aims to connect Downtown, Uptown and Oakland to improve reliability, reduce travel times and enhance the overall travel experience for riders.

PRT contractors have recently completed upgrades to water, sewer and electrical infrastructure on Forbes Avenue in preparation for the installation of four new PRTX bus stations in 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group