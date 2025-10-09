Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang become longest tenured trio of teammates in North America

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are making history this season.

The Big 3 are in their 20th season together.

They’re now the longest tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

They were honored with a special introduction at the home-opener.

Earlier this week, head coach Dan Muse said the bond between Crosby, Malkin and Letang reminds him a lot of one between brothers.

The team talked a lot in the room this week about how impressive this milestone really is.

“I didn’t realize until coming into this year, that had never been done. Then you really think about how long that is, and it makes sense why it’s never been done. I mean, it’s 20 years they can go back. I said the other day, like this, you know, we got two players on this team right now that, you know, weren’t born yet when that [first] season started,” Muse said.

Muse also highlighted how impressive the level Crosby Malkin and Letang are still playing at is, with how much the game has changed and evolved.

