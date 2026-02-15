Local

Sidney Crosby makes Olympic history for Team Canada

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9 MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was captured using a static remote camera behind the goal.) Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada scores a goal past Julian Junca #33 of Team France in the second period during the Men's Preliminary Group A match between Canada and France on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 15, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has made history for Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Crosby got a goal and two assists in the team’s 10-2 preliminary round win over France.

Those three points pushed Crosby to 15 career Olympic points, which is the most by a Team Canada player in a Winter Games featuring NHL players.

The record was previously held by Jarome Iginla, a Hall-of-Fame player and former Penguin who famously assisted Crosby’s overtime, tournament-winning goal at the 2010 Olympics.

