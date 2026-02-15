Sidney Crosby makes Olympic history for Team Canada

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has made history for Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Crosby got a goal and two assists in the team’s 10-2 preliminary round win over France.

Those three points pushed Crosby to 15 career Olympic points, which is the most by a Team Canada player in a Winter Games featuring NHL players.

The record was previously held by Jarome Iginla, a Hall-of-Fame player and former Penguin who famously assisted Crosby’s overtime, tournament-winning goal at the 2010 Olympics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group