Sidney Crosby makes Olympic history for Team Canada

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has made history for Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
Crosby got a goal and two assists in the team’s 10-2 preliminary round win over France.
Those three points pushed Crosby to 15 career Olympic points, which is the most by a Team Canada player in a Winter Games featuring NHL players.
SIDNEY CROSBY'S ON TOP! 🇨🇦
He's got the most points by a Canadian at Olympics with NHL players!
The record was previously held by Jarome Iginla, a Hall-of-Fame player and former Penguin who famously assisted Crosby’s overtime, tournament-winning goal at the 2010 Olympics.
