Sidney Crosby named captain of Team Canada’s men’s hockey team

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was tabbed to lead Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team Canada officially named Crosby as captain on Sunday morning.

“It’s an honour to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” a statement from Crosby said.

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. 🇨🇦



Joined by alternate captains Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, this group is proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete together on the Olympic stage. 🍁🏒 pic.twitter.com/zYZKL4RD7o — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 8, 2026

Connor McDavid and Cale Makar were named as alternate captains.

This is Crosby’s second time captaining Canada. He was a captain in 2014 and won gold medals in both 2014 and 2010.

Crosby, McDavid and Makar all wore letters at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, which Canada won.

Team Canada takes the ice at the Milan Cortina Games for the first time on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. against Czechia.

