Local

Sidney Crosby named captain of Team Canada’s men’s hockey team

By WPXI.com News Staff and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Sidney Crosby Four Nations FILE PHOTO: Canada's Sidney Crosby skates in to speak with teammate Connor McDavid during 4 Nations Face-Off hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christinne Muschi/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was tabbed to lead Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team Canada officially named Crosby as captain on Sunday morning.

“It’s an honour to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” a statement from Crosby said.

Connor McDavid and Cale Makar were named as alternate captains.

This is Crosby’s second time captaining Canada. He was a captain in 2014 and won gold medals in both 2014 and 2010.

Crosby, McDavid and Makar all wore letters at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, which Canada won.

Team Canada takes the ice at the Milan Cortina Games for the first time on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. against Czechia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read