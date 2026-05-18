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Sidney Crosby named player of the game for Team Canada after notching 4 assists against Denmark

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Switzerland World Championship Ice Hockey Canada's Macklin Celebrini, left, and Canada's Sidney Crosby, right, react during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round group B game between Canada and Denmark, in Fribourg, Switzerland, Monday, May 18, 2026. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) (Cyril Zingaro/Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The IIHF World Championship is still in the preliminary rounds, and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is already getting recognized.

Crosby was named player of the game for Canada after the team’s 5-1 win in a preliminary game over Denmark. After his name was announced, the broadcaster quipped, “he’s iconic wherever he goes.”

Crosby assisted on four of the goals, including one to his Penguins teammate Parker Wotherspoon.

Canada takes the ice again on Thursday, against Norway.

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