Sidney Crosby named player of the game for Team Canada after notching 4 assists against Denmark

The IIHF World Championship is still in the preliminary rounds, and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is already getting recognized.

Crosby was named player of the game for Canada after the team’s 5-1 win in a preliminary game over Denmark. After his name was announced, the broadcaster quipped, “he’s iconic wherever he goes.”

Sidney Crosby wins the player of the game for Canada after a four assist performance! 🇨🇦#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/kCJfVNPfHV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

Crosby assisted on four of the goals, including one to his Penguins teammate Parker Wotherspoon.

Parker Wotherspoon makes it a 5-1 lead for Canada late off another slick feed from Sidney Crosby!#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/HzG8Y2Fp3V — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026

Canada takes the ice again on Thursday, against Norway.

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