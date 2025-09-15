Sidney Crosby stops by season ticket holder’s home as part of near 20-year tradition

A lucky Penguins season ticket holder was greeted Monday with Sidney Crosby at their door, in a tradition dating back nearly 20 years.

Crosby met with Sewickley resident Jim Wiltman with jerseys in hand.

Ticketholders are notified in advance if they’re going to meet a player, but never know who until they show up.

Wiltman said it’s easy to be a Penguins fan with a player like Crosby on the team.

“I think he’s the best athlete who has come to town, since I’ve been around anyways, in terms of affability, class and talent,” Wiltman said.

The tradition of Penguins players meeting with a season ticket holder dates back to 2007.

