Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky record

By Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Not Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, or even Gordie Howe has achieved the feat that Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby accomplished Monday night. Until now, there’s been only one player in NHL history who has averaged at least a point per game for 19 seasons.

That player was the unquestioned scoring king and consensus greatest player ever, Wayne Gretzky.

Crosby, 36, scored three points in a resounding 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Monday. The empty net goal was his 82nd point, guaranteeing a point per game this season.

