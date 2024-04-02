Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky record

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

Not Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, or even Gordie Howe has achieved the feat that Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby accomplished Monday night. Until now, there’s been only one player in NHL history who has averaged at least a point per game for 19 seasons.

That player was the unquestioned scoring king and consensus greatest player ever, Wayne Gretzky.

Crosby, 36, scored three points in a resounding 5-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Monday. The empty net goal was his 82nd point, guaranteeing a point per game this season.

Read more at pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group