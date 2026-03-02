Silovs earns NHL Second Star of the week after 2 incredible games

PITTSBURGH — Penguins goalie Artur Silovs had two incredible games over the past week and is being recognized by the NHL for his performances.

Silovs was named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending March 1.

Arguably, the rookie goaltender’s notable play actually began during the Milan Cortina Winter Games, when he secured Latvia’s first Olympic win since 2014.

Then, in his first two games back in the NHL, Silovs went 2-0. He stopped 51-52 shots for a .981 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average over two games, and recorded his second shutout of the season. His last shutout was on opening night against the Rangers.

The Penguins said of all goaltenders with at least two games played over the past week, Silovs leads all major categories.

But Silovs’ strength was apparent even before the Olympic break. He’s given up two goals or fewer in seven of his last nine starts and earned points in 10 of his last 12 games.

The Penguins have earned points in 20 of the team’s last 23 games, while ranking in the top-three in the league for wins, points, win percentage, goals against, goals-against average and save percentage in that time.

