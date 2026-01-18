Single-digit wind chills expected all day in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — A fresh coating of up to an inch of snow fell overnight for most of the region. That, combined with the falling temperatures, will lead to some icy spots, especially in areas where roads haven’t been treated. Don’t be caught off guard!

The bigger headline for the rest of the day will be the chill as temperatures barely recover into the low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens almost all day.

Yet another wave will cross late tonight, bringing more snow showers and a reinforcing shot of Arctic air for Monday. Much like this morning, snowfall amounts will be light, but could make roads slick.

Wind chills will fall through the single digits on Monday and get as low as -10 Monday night in Pittsburgh. The ridges could see wind chills down to -15 or -20 Tuesday morning. Highs during the day only recover into the teens with a brief bump in the numbers expected on Wednesday.

More cold air is coming toward the end of next week, along with the chance for at least light snow showers from time to time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group