Single ticket takes home $980M Mega Millions jackpot

PITTSBURGH — Someone finally took home the giant Mega Millions jackpot!

A single ticket sold in Georgia matched all five white numbers and the Mega Ball on Friday night. The winning numbers were 1-8-11-12-57, plus the gold Mega Ball 7.

Whover purchased this lucky ticket won an estimated $980 million prize ($452.2 million cash), the eighth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

“$980 million is the largest jackpot that’s been won since the Mega Millions game changed back in April,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “Congratulations to our big winner from Georgia and to all our players who are winning more than ever with this new version of the game.”

In fact, Mega Millions says it’s the largest jackpot won since last December’s $1.269 billion prize won in California.

Nearly 350 tickets won prizes between $20,000-$100,000 in the Friday drawing, including some sold in Pennsylvania. Click here for the full drawing results.

