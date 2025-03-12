Sinkhole opens up in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A sinkhole has opened up in Homewood.

The hole is at the intersection of Bennett and Hale Streets.

City Councilman Khari Mosley said his office noticed it and quickly called for repairs.

Pittsburgh Water, the Department of Public Works, Wilkins Penn Join Water Authority and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure are on the scene.

