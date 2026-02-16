Six-time Olympian brings home women’s monobob gold medal for Team USA

A repeat Olympic monobob competitor for Team USA has won her first gold medal!

Elana Meyers Taylor won gold with a total time of 3:57.93.

ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR'S QUEST FOR GOLD IS COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/0AN1LlmPfs — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

Germany’s Laura Nolte took silver with a total time of 3:57.97 and American Kaillie Armbruster Humphries earned bronze with a total time of 3:58.05.

Taylor and Humphries both set track records during the third heat, each finishing with a time of 59.08 seconds.

Taylor is a six-time Olympian, but this is her first gold medal at a Winter Games.

Taylor, Humphries and fellow American competitor Kaysha Love will now turn their attention to the two-woman bobsled event, which starts training heats on Tuesday.

