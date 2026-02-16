Local

Six-time Olympian brings home women’s monobob gold medal for Team USA

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled United States' gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates at the finish after the women's monobob competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
A repeat Olympic monobob competitor for Team USA has won her first gold medal!

Elana Meyers Taylor won gold with a total time of 3:57.93.

Germany’s Laura Nolte took silver with a total time of 3:57.97 and American Kaillie Armbruster Humphries earned bronze with a total time of 3:58.05.

Taylor and Humphries both set track records during the third heat, each finishing with a time of 59.08 seconds.

Taylor is a six-time Olympian, but this is her first gold medal at a Winter Games.

Taylor, Humphries and fellow American competitor Kaysha Love will now turn their attention to the two-woman bobsled event, which starts training heats on Tuesday.

Most Read