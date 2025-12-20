Skate with Santa event returning to Pittsburgh at Schenley Park Skating Rink

PITTSBURGH — Families in Pittsburgh will get a chance to skate with Santa this weekend.

The annual event is set for this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schenley Park Skating Rink.

Residents can share the ice with Santa and grab a picture. The event will feature Christmas-themed music.

“Skate with Santa is a fun and festive way for families to get into the holiday spirit,” CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming skaters of all ages to enjoy the rink and a special visit from Santa.”

