Skild AI closes $300M Series A round backed in part by Jeff Bezos

Skild AI Inc., a Pittsburgh-based robotics company that is “building a scalable foundation model for robotics,” announced the closing of a $300 million series A funding round, one of the most sizable publicly disclosed investments the Pittsburgh tech sector has received this fiscal year.

“The large-scale model we are building demonstrates unparalleled generalization and emergent capabilities across robots and tasks, providing significant potential for automation within real-world environments,” CEO and Co-founder Deepak Pathak said in a prepared statement. “We believe Skild AI represents a step change in how robotics will be scaled and has the potential to change the entire physical economy.”

