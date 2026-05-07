Sky High Prices: 11 Investigates how much more you’re paying for common purchases at the airport

It’s that sticker shock we all feel at the airport. You forget to pack your phone charger, your kids want a snack, and you need a bottle of water and a coffee to get through the day. But when you swipe your card, you’re stunned by the sky-high price you’re paying.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, there is a policy in place called “street pricing.” It says the price of an item you buy at the airport should be the same, if not less than, the same item at a comparable location near the airport.

But just how much more are you paying at the airport for the same thing you can buy at a store down the street? 11 Investigates Amy Hudak bought a plane ticket and headed to Pittsburgh International Airport to answer that question. Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5:30, what her experiment uncovered and how the airport is responding.

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