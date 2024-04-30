Local

Slipknot to perform in Pittsburgh area this summer

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A heavy metal band is coming to the Pittsburgh area for its 25th-anniversary tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced that Slipknot is performing on their stage in August. Making the tour stop with the band are Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are available on Wednesday with the code SOUNDCHECK.

