Slippery Rock University sports management students work at Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS — Students from Slippery Rock University had a chance to be a part of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

15 of the university’s sports management students worked the marquee event, the university said in a post on Facebook.

They provided staffing during the Bart Starr Awards Breakfast and engaged and worked at the stadium during the game.

The students include Tanner Babeo, Connor Cruise, Kendall Grossman, Zoe Johnson, Aaron McCloskey, Ethan McMaster, Katelyn Mumma, Ryan Naugle, Lia Palermo, Kaylie Pillart, Artie Prioletti and Italia Romano.

Three other students, Brandon Boyles, Ty Kefauver and Brayden Himmelberger helped with security. Those three also worked security details at Acrisure Stadium.

SRU says its students were selected from only a handful of colleges to be selected for the opportunities.

