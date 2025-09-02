Slippery Rock University sweeping buildings after bomb threat that’s suspected to be swatting

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University officials are searching and sweeping all campus buildings and grounds after receiving a bomb threat.
In a letter sent to faculty, staff and students, the university said they suspect the bomb threat is a swatting attempt. Still, University Police reported the threat to federal agencies and started a standard search and sweep.
Once the safety search is complete, the university will alert the campus again through an emailed “all clear” message. If the threat is deemed credible, the university will activate the RockAlerts emergency notification system with further instructions.
The university says there will be an increased presence of police in campus buildings while this search is underway. Any students who don’t feel safe while the investigation is ongoing are instructed to contact their professors about attendance. Faculty members should contact their manager.
The university has cleared the following buildings:
- Aebersold Recreation Center
- Alumni House
- ATS Building
- Bailey Library
- Boozel Dining Hall
- Campus Success Center
- Carruth Rizza Hall
- Field House and Lacrosse Center
- Jack Critchfield Park
- Jim Egli Soccer Field
- Kasnevich Field
- Lowry Building
- Maintenance Center
- Maltby Center
- McKay Education Building
- Mihalik-Thompson Stadium
- North Hall
- Old Main
- Performing Arts Center (Miller Theater)
- Physical Therapy Building
- Residence Suite, Building A
- Residential Suite, Building B
- Residence Suite, Building D
- Residence Suite, Building F
- Rhoads Hall
- Rock Apartments
- Ski Lodge
- Spotts World Culture Building
- Stoner East/Stoner West
- Storm Harbor Equestrian Center
- Vincent Science Center
- Watson Hall
- Weisenfluh Dining Hall
- Women’s Soccer/Softball Facility
