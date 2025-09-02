Slippery Rock University sweeping buildings after bomb threat that’s suspected to be swatting

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University officials are searching and sweeping all campus buildings and grounds after receiving a bomb threat.

In a letter sent to faculty, staff and students, the university said they suspect the bomb threat is a swatting attempt. Still, University Police reported the threat to federal agencies and started a standard search and sweep.

Once the safety search is complete, the university will alert the campus again through an emailed “all clear” message. If the threat is deemed credible, the university will activate the RockAlerts emergency notification system with further instructions.

The university says there will be an increased presence of police in campus buildings while this search is underway. Any students who don’t feel safe while the investigation is ongoing are instructed to contact their professors about attendance. Faculty members should contact their manager.

The university has cleared the following buildings:

Aebersold Recreation Center

Alumni House

ATS Building

Bailey Library

Boozel Dining Hall

Campus Success Center

Carruth Rizza Hall

Field House and Lacrosse Center

Jack Critchfield Park

Jim Egli Soccer Field

Kasnevich Field

Lowry Building

Maintenance Center

Maltby Center

McKay Education Building

Mihalik-Thompson Stadium

North Hall

Old Main

Performing Arts Center (Miller Theater)

Physical Therapy Building

Residence Suite, Building A

Residential Suite, Building B

Residence Suite, Building D

Residence Suite, Building F

Rhoads Hall

Rock Apartments

Ski Lodge

Spotts World Culture Building

Stoner East/Stoner West

Storm Harbor Equestrian Center

Vincent Science Center

Watson Hall

Weisenfluh Dining Hall

Women’s Soccer/Softball Facility

Click here for the latest update from Slippery Rock officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group