Slippery Rock University unveils new strategic plan

On Tuesday, April 9, Karen Riley, president of Slippery Rock University, is set to unveil the institution’s new strategic plan that will guide the next several years of its operations.

It’s a process that has been underway since late 2019, Riley said in an interview with the Business Times, predating both the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and her joining the university, which occurred at the start of July 2023.

The new plan, which Riley said was developed via years of engaging university and community stakeholders. It included use of an outside consultant, surveys, SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis and many rounds of writing, sharing with various constituency groups and making revisions. It focuses on four pillars for Slippery Rock University, which is part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

