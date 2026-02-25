Sly Fox Brewery closing in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Sly Fox Brewery in South Side is closing its doors.

The Pittsburgh business announced that the pub and brewery will close on Wednesday.

The location has been open at The Highline since 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests, our hardworking front-of-house and back-of-house team members, and our managers who made Sly Fox at The Highline such a special place,” said John Giannopoulos, CEO of Sly Fox Brewing Co. “Their dedication and passion brought energy to the space every single day.”

A Sly Fox Brewing Company location at 300 Liberty Avenue near Point State Park remains open.

