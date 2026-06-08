Police surround home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police surrounded a home in Wilkinsburg on Monday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Port Authority Police and officers with Wilkinsburg Police were on scene in the 500 block of Holmes Street.

Our crews on scene saw several people come out of the home with their hands up.

It’s unknown right now what prompted the large police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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