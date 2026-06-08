Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down road in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURELL, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a Westmoreland County roadway in both directions.

911 dispatchers confirm that emergency crews are in the 1300 block of Greensburg Road in Lower Burrell.

The road is closed between Dutchman Road and Albee Drive.

It’s currently unknown if there are any injuries.

The Plum Borough School District put a Facebook post out saying to expect transportation delays. “Our Transportation Department is working to keeping their routes moving as safely and efficiently as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

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